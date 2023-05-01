Apple+ TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets renewed for season 4

Los Angeles: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-fronted drama series "The Morning Show" has been renewed by ‘Apple TV+’ for a fourth season.

The streaming platform announced the renewal ahead of the season three premiere of the show.

According to the entertainment news outlet ‘Deadline’, ‘Apple’ is in talks with Aniston and Witherspoon to extend their contracts with the series.

The duo also serves as executive producers on "The Morning Show", which explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

It is told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives.

The upcoming third season, set to premiere later this year, also features actors Jon Hamm, Stephen Fry, Tig Notaro and Nicole Beharie.

Charlotte Stoudt has replaced Kerry Ehrin as the showrunner for season three. Mimi Leder is the director.

"The Morning Show" is produced by ‘Media Res’, ‘Hello Sunshine’ and ‘Echo Films’.