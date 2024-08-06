Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt’s reunion film gets a release date

For cinephiles, watching veteran actors Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt together on screen is nothing short of a revelation. While they previously collaborated on Mrinal Sen’s iconic films ‘Mahaprithibi’ and ‘Ek Din Achanak’, they hadn’t shared screen space for 27 years. Their reunion came as opposing lawyers in Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Ek Je Chhilo Raja’ in 2018. Now, Parambrata Chatterjee has achieved what many filmmakers have longed for. Sen and Dutt are set to share the screen as a couple for the first time in Chatterjee’s new Bengali directorial venture, ‘Ei Raat Tomar Amaar’. But finally, the wait is over. The film has a release date.

The much-awaited Bengali film will hit the theatres on August 30 followed by a digital premiere on ‘Hoichoi’ on September 6. On Tuesday, the poster of the film was released, which encapsulates the evolution of the couple’s relationship over the years, hinting at the deep emotional layers the film will delve into. Inspired by the iconic Hemanta Mukhopadhyay song from the film ‘Deep Jwele Jai’, the movie promises to be a treat for all Bengali cine-lovers.