Anything Shah Rukh Khan says is just magical, says 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' star Anya Singh

Anya Singh, who is receiving positive reviews from all sides for her performance in Aryan Khan’s debut directorial, ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’, recently reacted to rumours of being Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani’s daughter and recalled her amazing experience of shooting with Ranbir Kapoor.

In a conversation with ‘Mid-Day’, Anya recalled shooting with Shah Rukh Khan. She shared, “My favourite memory with Shah Rukh Khan is when one night we were at Mannat and he spoke to us for a good 45 minutes. It was a one-on-one time with him among so many guests. Anything he says is just magical and the emotion hits you when you experience it.”

Elaborating further, she also spoke about her scene with Ranbir Kapoor, "It was day two of the shoot and I was absolutely nervous because I was in between two legends in their own ways and between Karan and Ranbir. They made me feel very comfortable and at ease, which is why there was a sweet moment. Ranbir is super chill as a professional. Pata hi nahi chala when they came and we shot; it was a breeze shooting with them,” Singh added.

In the same interview, she also addressed rumours of being called Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani’s daughter. Anya stated, “Pooja is one of the respected and admired managers. She is family to them. If I can also be the Pooja of the Khan family, then why not? Then there was this whole rumour that I was her daughter. I was called a nepo baby. But people say whatever they want to say and I just laugh it off.”

Talking about the success of the web series, Anya shared, “My friends and family are very proud. For the first time, my mom is flaunting my work. From within the industry, multiple people reached out to me. I remember at an event where Vicky Kaushal told me he thought I was amazing in the show. Karan Johar also called me.”