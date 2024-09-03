Anya Taylor-Joy wants to play Elsa from ‘Frozen’ in live-action movie

Beijing: Anya Taylor-Joy said that she would love to portray Princess Elsa in a live-action adaptation of the hit animated musical ‘Frozen’.

Taylor-Joy, who recently starred as Imperator Furiosa in George Miller’s ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Story’, told ‘Vogue Hong Kong’ in an interview that Elsa, voiced by music star Idina Menzel in two films, has been her favourite since childhood.

“I think ‘Frozen’ would be pretty great. It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand,” the actor said when asked about her dream role in ‘Disney’ movies.

She added, “Also, you’d just be the favourite at every kid’s birthday party. All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say, ‘My auntie is Elsa’. That would be pretty sick.”

Taylor-Joy, also known for her critically acclaimed performances in ‘Split’, ‘The Witch’, ‘The Northman’ as well as ‘Netflix’ series ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, said that she wants to do a ‘musical’ project as she is a ‘bit addicted to hard work’.

“It’s like having an impossible mountain to climb,” she said. Taylor-Joy added, “The idea of having to be able to sing, dance and act at the same time would just really thrill me.”

The first ‘Frozen’ movie was released in 2013 followed by another instalment in 2019. Inspired by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen’s 1844 fairy tale ‘The Snow Queen’, the films follow the adventure of two sisters Elsa and Anna, the princesses in the fictional Scandinavian Kingdom of Arendelle.

At the ‘D23’ event last month, ‘Disney’ had announced the third instalment in the hit franchise. It will be released in theatres on November 24, 2027.