Any abuse of power is wrong: Tanuj Virwani

Being the son of Rati Agnihotri, Tanuj Virwani didn’t experience the dream launch that many star kids do. In fact, none of his big screen ventures found success and he doesn’t shy away from this fact. It was his roles in the OTT series that truly gave him a foothold in the industry. Now, as he stepped into the role of a no-nonsense cop in the gangster drama ‘Murshid’ on Zee5, Tanuj chats with ‘Millennium Post’ about nepotism, the rise of OTT and more.

You are soon becoming a dad. It must be a very exciting time for the entire family.

Yes, it’s been an incredibly exciting year. So much has happened - getting married a few months ago, now preparing to become a dad and work has been going great. Honestly, no complaints at all.

‘Murshid’ is a gangster drama and it seems that gangster dramas never go out of style. What do you think makes them so appealing?

I think it’s because the bad guys often have the most fun on screen. I remember the first time I watched films like ‘Vastav’, ‘Satya’, ‘Company’ and ‘Sarkar’, I was immediately drawn to them. There’s something about the way these characters light their cigarettes, deliver their one-liners and the overall glorification of these larger-than-life personas that makes them so interesting.

Do you enjoy watching gangster dramas?

Absolutely. But I do feel there’s a point where the market becomes saturated. However, if you have something fresh to offer, like a different perspective or value, it can still be very compelling. For instance, when ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ or ‘Mirzapur’ came out, they weren’t just rehashes of old stories. They brought something entirely new to the genre. Until then, gangsters were typically associated with cities, but suddenly, you see them in a completely different setting, and it’s just as intriguing. I think there are many sub-genres within the gangster genre itself.

You play a cop in ‘Murshid’. Did you have any particular reference for your character?

I think police officers are essential in these gangster stories because they provide a moral compass. In my case, I play a very no-nonsense cop. Even though he has an old connection, being the adopted son of Murshid, that doesn’t interfere with his duty. His character and principles are so strong that they shine through. I’ve always admired the way Amitabh Bachchan played a cop in ‘Zanjeer’, Salman Khan in ‘Dabangg’ or Ajay Devgn in ‘Singham’.

You started your career on the big screen. As the son of the popular actress Rati Agnihotri, did you ever feel any pressure? As a star kid, was it easier for you to navigate the film industry?

I had done three films as a lead actor, but unfortunately, none of them worked. Whether it was due to bad luck or because I wasn't convincing enough and chose the wrong projects, they didn’t succeed. So, I really found myself with my back against the wall. That’s when ‘Inside Edge’ came to my rescue. Those early failures taught me not just what to do, but what not to do and I learned a lot from that. Today, I’m happy and fortunate to say that I’m not just known as my mother’s son. In fact, it’s funny because many people don’t even realise the connection. My screen name is Tanuj Virwani and my mom’s screen surname is Agnihotri, so the connection often goes unnoticed. I’m more than happy with that because I want to be the master and commander of my own career, owning both my successes and failures.

My mom has always taught me to be in charge of my own decisions. I’ve also been fortunate enough to avoid the nepotism label because, if you look closely, you’ll see that I didn’t get a grand launch with one of the big production houses. I’ve had to gradually work my way up the ladder. Even the films I did at the start of my career weren’t particularly big or flashy.

More than films, OTT platforms have given you meatier roles in projects like ‘Inside Edge’, ‘Poison’ and ‘Code M’.

Absolutely. OTT platforms have become a tremendous melting pot of talent from theatre, cinema and beyond. The growth of these platforms, especially accelerated by COVID-19, has created incredible opportunities, not just for actors but for technicians as well. It’s an exciting time to be an actor.

Raging Issue

The Hema Commission report has taken the country by storm and a few years ago, the industry saw the #MeToo movement. In a recent interview, you mentioned how men also face similar issues.

It’s a reality we don’t talk about as much. From a young age, boys are told things like, ‘Are you crying? Are you a girl?’ We’re taught that it’s only okay to be masculine. Along with the #MeToo movement, there was also a #HeToo movement, though it didn’t receive as much publicity. Only a few men came forward to speak out. I may not have experienced this firsthand, but I’ve heard a lot of horror stories from my peers and friends in the modelling industry about the power games and atrocities committed against them. Sometimes, these power games are perpetrated by women against men, which is something we don’t discuss enough. I believe that any abuse of power is wrong and this happens in all walks of life. We need to start calling out these behaviours because if we don’t and people think they can get away with it, this bad behaviour will only continue and worsen.