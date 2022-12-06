Anushka Sharma's 'Qala' Cameo Winning Hearts

Mumbai: Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who was most recently seen in a cameo in 'Qala', said that she had a great time portraying an actor from the black-and-white era in the latest 'Netflix' film.

Anushka left many surprised with her special appearance in the song 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar' from 'Qala', which is produced by her brother Karnesh Ssharma. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Amit Trivedi, the track is sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula.

The actor, whose last big-screen release was 2018's 'Zero', said she is elated with the audience's reaction to her role in the Hindi-language period psychological drama.

"I did this song for the fun of it. I had no other reason whatsoever and I enjoyed myself doing it! I had fun playing a yesteryear actress and I'm really happy to see the reactions from people to my special appearance. I wasn't expecting that people would like it so much, but I'm glad that they have and are happy to see me on screen after some time," Anushka said.

Directed by Anvita Dutt, 'Qala' follows the story of a young playback singer, Qala Manjushree (Tripti Dimri), in the 1930s and 1940s in India. It also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Amit Sial, Girija Oak and Sameer Kochchar.

Anushka Sharma had previously backed Anvita's directorial debut 'Bulbbul', which also starred Tripti and was released on the streamer in 2020.

The actor will next be seen in a full-fledged role in 'Chakda Xpress', a film based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life. Directed by Prosit Roy, the sports drama will also premiere on 'Netflix'.