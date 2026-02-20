Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Bandar’ gets release date

After making rounds at several coveted international film festivals, Anurag Kashyap’s keenly awaited film, ‘Bandar’, starring Bobby Deol, is all set to arrive in theatres on May 22, 2026.

‘Bandar’ brings back the quintessential Kashyap, who is celebrated for his bold and uncompromising storytelling, with cult classics like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and ‘Black Friday’. Meanwhile, this is one of the eagerly awaited films of Deol, whose recent performances in ‘Animal’ and ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ made a lot of impact.

‘Bandar’ has been penned by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the writers behind acclaimed projects such as ‘Pataal Lok’, ‘Kohrra’ and ‘Udta Punjab’. Sharma recently also directed ‘Kohrra 2’, which has received rave reviews.

Meanwhile, the film has already created significant international buzz after premiering at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025 in the ‘Special Presentation’ category. Critics at TIFF hailed it as ‘hard-hitting, unflinching and deeply impactful’, firmly establishing it as one of the festival’s most discussed and standout entries.

The ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen and Nagesh Bhosle in pivotal roles. It is also interesting to note that ‘Kennedy’, another Kashyap film, starring Rahul Bhat, has finally been released on ‘Zee5’. ‘Kennedy’ premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and received a standing ovation.