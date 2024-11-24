Anupam Kher urges Bollywood to improve storytelling

In 2024, Hindi films have faced a disappointing box office performance, with most releases struggling to succeed, aside from a few notable hits. Anupam Kher, who recently celebrated 40 years in the industry, has called on the industry to reflect on its current situation.

As reported by a leading media house, Kher highlighted the need for Hindi cinema to improve its storytelling quality, particularly in light of the disappointing box office performance in 2024. He noted that going to the cinema is a family outing and filmmakers must raise their standards to compete with streaming platforms and other entertainment sources. The veteran actor pointed out that India has rich stories to tell, yet Hindi cinema often recycles familiar narratives. He believes the best way to reinvent the industry is by reflecting on its roots and focusing on original content.

When asked if OTT platforms have become a safer space given the risks associated with theatrical releases, Kher recalled his 40 years in the film industry. He noted that every time a new medium emerged, people predicted the end of cinema, yet films have continued to thrive. He further pointed out that while OTT has created jobs and improved content quality, cinema remains resilient.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Anupam Kher recently appeared in ‘Vijay 69’, a film about a 69-year-old man named Vijay who trains for a triathlon, defying societal expectations. The story explores themes of aging and self-discovery as Vijay seeks to find fulfillment in his life.