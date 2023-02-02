Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed' to release theatrically on March 24

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming directorial venture ‘Bheed’ is set to release theatrically on March 24.

Based on the backdrop of the 2020 India lockdown, the movie boasts of an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza and Ashutosh Rana.

In a statement, the director announced the release date of ‘Bheed’, which he said, reflects the complexities and contradictions of our times.

“ ‘Bheed’ is a story that sheds light on the social disparity that the country faced in the toughest of times. It was imperative for me to bring this story to life and share it with the audience,” Sinha, known for films like ‘Article 15’ and ‘Thappad’, said in a statement.

The upcoming feature is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar-led ‘T-Series’ and Sinha.

Kumar said he is thrilled to be working with Sinha on ‘Bheed’, which will offer an insight about the tough times faced by the country.

“ ‘Bheed’ is a film that will share a deep and insightful perspective into some of the tough times that our country has been through in recent years and Anubhav’s vision as a director is second to none,” the producer said.

The film also features Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra and Karan Pandit.