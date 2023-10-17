Emraan Hashmi will be seen at loggerheads with Salman Khan’s character in the upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’. The film’s trailer revealed Emraan’s menacing character, Aatish and he opened up about the nature of his character.

Talking about playing the anti-hero in ‘Tiger 3’, Emraan said, “I had an amazing time creating Aatish, a man who is fueled by rage and will go to any length to finish Tiger. I play a very distinctively different villain that’s rare in Hindi cinema. He is cerebral. His mind is his greatest weapon and he also wields immense power over authorities across countries to bring his devious plans into motion.”

“He single-mindedly wants to destroy Tiger and his family and by doing that, he wants to take out the biggest super-agent in India. He knows Tiger will always be the last man standing for India and he wants him removed at any cost. I’m thankful to Maneesh Sharma for being a guide to bringing Aatish to life. It was his vision for the character that I was sold on. He helped me craft a character that I’m immensely proud of,” he added.

The ‘Spy Universe’ has films like ‘Pathaan’, ‘War’ and ‘Tiger’ under its umbrella. Emraan said that playing a ‘YRF anti-hero’ is special for him and his character wasn’t revealed earlier deliberately.

“The anti-heroes of the ‘YRF Spy Universe’ have been the trump cards. They hit you hard by surprise and Aditya Chopra was clear that he wanted my character to also catch people by surprise. So, an elaborate plan was made to keep me under wraps.”

Emraan added, “I was dying to tell people about ‘Tiger 3’ but couldn’t, knowing very well that the pay-off would be immense when my character is unveiled to the people. The decision was clear: bring the anti-hero to the spotlight with the trailer for ‘Tiger 3’ and I’m happy that people are loving my menacing turn! Anti-heroes are always fun to play because you get to essay someone who doesn’t care a damn about rules. Instead, they create their own rules.”