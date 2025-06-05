Another star kid enters Bollywood

After Ahaan Panday in director Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’, another star kid is all set to enter filmdom. Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is making her much-awaited debut with director Santosh Singh’s ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’. For Shanaya, the wait to become a B-town beauty took quite some time. Three years back, she was supposed to enter Bollywood with Karan Johar’s big-ticket production ‘Bedhadak’. The production house had even shared the first poster of the film, which also starred Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, but the film was ‘shelved’ or ‘indefinitely postponed’.

But now, Shanaya is all set to impress her audiences and she has chosen an ‘unconventional’ subject as her debut film. Why? Well, she will be seen playing a visually impaired girl in the film opposite Vikrant Massey, who brings his signature depth and calm. Together, they create a poetic on-screen pairing, hinting at a love story full of layers and emotion.

“This film has been an incredibly emotional journey for me. Being on set with such an amazing director, Santosh sir and a talented cast like Vikrant made it all the more special - their support and energy brought so much heart to the process. With the teaser out and the film releasing on July 11, I’m filled with gratitude and excitement. I truly can’t wait for everyone to witness this story we’ve poured our souls into,” said Shanaya, who worked as the assistant director for her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.