Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel team up for 'Mother Mary'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Anne Hathaway and British actor Michaela Coel are set to star in filmmaker David Lowery's next feature project.

Titled "Mother Mary", the film is touted as an "epic pop melodrama" from the director, known for 2021's "The Green Knight" and "A Ghost Story" (2017).

Hollywood studio A24 is backing the project, which follows a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel).

According to the entertainment news outlet ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Lowery wrote the script for "Mother Mary" and will also produce along with Toby Halbrooks, James M Johnston and Homebird Productions' Jeanie Igoe.

Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Jonathan Saubach are the other producers.

Lowery's upcoming projects include "Peter Pan and Wendy", starring Jude Law, Alan Tudyk, Molly Parker and Yara Shahidi.

Hathaway, who won an Oscar for performance in "Les Miserables", will next be seen in "Eileen", which premiered at Sundance and psychological thriller "Mother’s Instinct".

Coel broke out with her role of Arabella in the critically acclaimed comedy-drama series "I May Destroy You". She most recently featured in Marvel Studios' superhero movie "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".