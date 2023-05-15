Anna Kendrick gets candid about her film 'Alice, Darling'

Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick, who plays the role of a psychologically abused girlfriend in the thriller film ‘Alice, Darling’, recently shared that it was important to bring this story to light so that she could tell a story of a toxic and abusive relationship.

The film, which stars Anna Kendrick in the titular role alongside Charlie Carrick, Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku, follows Alice through an abusive relationship where she is forced to see her boyfriend for who he really is.

The film touches upon the issues of emotional abuse and domestic violence and is a revelation of the masked and hidden issues in the society.

Sharing what drew her to the film, the actor said, “There was something about Alana’s writing that felt so poetic and restrained. I was really interested in telling a story about a toxic and abusive relationship that didn’t look the way it has always been portrayed in movies. And the way that Alana wrote about this woman’s inner turmoil and the subtle, but very rewarding, journey that she goes on, very much intrigued me.”

Talking about abuse, Anna further added: “I feel like everybody’s been touched by this kind of confusing, very insidious abuse, whether it has happened to you or a friend of yours, you have seen someone in your life start to shrink and start to look and feel suffocated and you are not sure what is going on. It is this very unsettling feeling as you don’t know what you can say and how you can help.”

The film will be available to stream on ‘Lionsgate Play’ in India on May 26.