Ankush Hazra and Oindrila Sen travel to districts in Bengal to promote their latest film

Bengali actors Ankush Hazra and Oindrila Sen are touring Bengal to promote their upcoming release, ‘Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil’. Recently, the actors were in Balurghat and the promotional event turned into a celebration of cinema, music and star power, drawing a massive crowd of enthusiastic fans.

As soon as Ankush and Oindrila took the stage, the excitement among the audience reached a crescendo. Adding glamour to the evening, the star duo performed one of the film’s songs on stage, sending waves of cheers across the packed ground. The event also witnessed the official release of a song, titled ‘Shono Go Dokhino Hawa’ from the film, making the occasion even more special for cinema lovers. The easy camaraderie and playful banter between Ankush and Oindrila on stage entertained fans and created several light-hearted moments, further strengthening the connection between the stars and the crowd.

Addressing the gathering, Ankush said, “The films we make today are not only for audiences in Kolkata. We want people across West Bengal to be part of our journey, which is why we travel to different districts for promotional events. We hope ‘Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil’ will be loved by everyone.”