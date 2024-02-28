Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain initially didn’t want to marry her

Ankita Lokhande recently revealed how her husband, Vicky Jain, was initially not keen on marrying her. Both Ankita and Vicky recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, where she shared how there was a time when Vicky refused to get hitched to her because of their different lifestyles.

During their appearance on the podcast, Ankita and Vicky opened up about their relationship. Ankita shared, “I wanted to get married, but he got scared of me and went away. He said that he couldn’t marry me at that time and he left because our lifestyles were very different. He lived in Bilaspur and I lived here and he thought he needed a girl from Bilaspur.”

Vicky Jain then added that his side of the story is entirely different. “She didn’t let me speak alone, but I feel there should be a right time and at that time, Ankita was in a state of mind where she wanted to get married. I was in a state of mind where I wanted to get married and at that time, we met,” he added.