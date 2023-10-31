Ankita Lokhande felt she could never fall in love again

Ankita Lokhande, probably for the first time, opened up about her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput on ‘Bigg Boss 17’. The actor, while chatting with co-contestant Munawar Faruqui, shared how they were together for about seven years and broke up suddenly. She also shared that as he was getting success in Bollywood, people were trying to manipulate him.

“Wo ek dum ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi, toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the (He went away from my life suddenly one day. He was getting success, so people were trying to manipulate him),” she told Munawar.

Ankita also confessed that Sushant never gave her any explanation for their breakup. She added that while he moved on, it took time for her to get over him, as she felt she could never fall in love again.

The latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ also saw a major fight between Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain. The ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ star was upset over a joke that Vicky made about her and her husband, Neil Bhatt. While she didn’t comment about it at first, she later picked up a fight with Vicky, leaving the house members quite shocked.

Vicky joked Neil agreed to get married to Aishwarya, even though they had never dated before. While Neil laughed it off, Aishwarya later complained about it to him. While her husband said she could let it go, she later brought up the matter again and started arguing with Vicky.

“You are the only man suffering. You look at your house and family. You shouldn’t comment on someone else’s relationship. You have an issue with weddings. Handle your own marriage,” she said angrily. As the argument turned ugly, other housemates came together to stop the fight.

Lokhande also tried to pacify Aishwarya and Neil and shared that Vicky shares a close bond with them and thus jokes around. She also shared that he didn’t intend to hurt or target anyone. She said that they were talking about something else when Aishwarya jumped into the conversation. Neil, however, shared that he doesn’t like wife or marriage jokes and doesn’t support derogatory comments like these. To this, Ankita said that she’d ask him not to do it again.