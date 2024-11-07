Anirban Bhattacharya’s tryst with Shakespeare continues

When Anirban Bhattacharya made his directorial debut on the OTT with ‘Mandaar’, a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’, it was the talk of the town. This year, he donned the hat of the creative director for ‘Athhoi’, a modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’ and now, Anirban will be seen acting in ‘Talmar Romeo Juliet’, another adaptation of the Bard. This time, too, he is the creative director of the OTT show. Recently, the trailer of the new show was unveiled at a city mall. The series promises to offer a fresh and thrilling twist on the classic Romeo and Juliet tale.

Set in the fictional town of Talma, ‘Talmar Romeo Juliet’ reimagines Shakespeare’s immortal story of star-crossed lovers, infusing it with the grit and vibrancy of North Bengal’s outskirts. “‘Talmar Romeo Juliet’ is not just a retelling. It’s a powerful blend of drama, passion and the retro charm of a bygone era. We wanted to show how the story of Romeo and Juliet can be retold with Bengal’s cultural richness, with all its complexities and the timeless struggle for love,” said Anirban.

The series introduces fresh faces with Debdutta Raha and Hiya Roy as the leads, Rana and Jahanara. Directed by Arpan Garai, the series also stars Payel De, Kamaleswar Mukherjee, Joydeep Mukherjee and Anujoy Chattopadhyay.