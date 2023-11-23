'Animal' Trailer: A dark saga of violence and revenge

The trailer for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ is finally out and it’s no less than a gruesome rivalry between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol who possess equally raw and dark characters.

And from the looks of the trailer, which was unveiled by the cast and makers on Thursday, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ is going to be a thrilling ride.

The trailer quickly escalated from intense to bloody in no time, with all the favourite stars present. Alongside Ranbir and Bobby, actors Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be also seen in lead roles in the upcoming film.

Ranbir is seen in his bloodiest avatar yet - killing mercilessly with a knife, axe and machine gun. If the teaser only hinted at it, the trailer highlighted what Ranbir’s character has turned into as a result of a violent upbringing during his formative years. Dad Anil Kapoor is to blame.

The film is set to be released in theatres on December 1. ‘Animal’ was earlier scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023, but was pushed due to pending post-production work.

In a recent interview with ‘Variety’, Ranbir Kapoor was asked what made him accept the film and if he had watched director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’, both of which have been criticised for glorifying misogyny.