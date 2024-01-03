‘Animal’ to close its box office collection at Rs 900 crore

After a month of creating havoc at the box office and surpassing every trade expectation, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ is finally resting. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga action thriller, before it closes its final run, has broken one more record by beating the all-India collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’.

Animal’s movie box office collection has been stupendous since it started its run in December. According to industry tracker ‘Sacnilk’, ‘Animal’ netted Rs 51 lakhs on its fifth Tuesday, slipping away from its collections in crores for the first time since its December 1 opening. After a 33-day run, ‘Animal’ has netted Rs 546 crore in its all-India version, beating the numbers set by ‘Pathaan’. The Siddharth Anand directorial, co-starring Deepika Padukone, had clocked Rs 543 crore including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

With this, ‘Animal’ is now the second-highest Bollywood grosser of the year after ‘Jawan’, which stands at Rs 643 crore. In terms of worldwide collections, ‘Animal’ has settled for the third spot with collections of over Rs 890 crore. The film will aim to close its final run around Rs 900 crore. The top two spots are booked by ‘Jawan’ (Rs 1,148 crore) and ‘Pathaan’ (Rs 1050 crore).

In terms of purely Hindi-language collections, ‘Animal’ will be in the fourth spot as it has so far netted Rs 496 crore. It will likely touch the Rs 500 crore club in Hindi and be behind ‘Pathaan’ (Rs 524 crore), ‘Gadar 2’ (Rs 525 crore) and ‘Jawan’ (Rs 582 crore).

The collections of ‘Animal’ came despite clashing at the box office with Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, getting an ‘A’ certificate - thus limiting its audience - and with a runtime of nearly three and half hours, which reduced its showcasing.