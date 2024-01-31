‘Animal’ makes an impressive OTT debut record

There’s just no stopping Ranbir Kapoor’s action film ‘Animal’. After running wild at the box office and emerging as one of the highest-earning films of 2023, the movie went on to break more records with its big digital debut.

The film, which was one of the most anticipated movies of the year, set a new milestone when it clocked 6.2 million views in its first week on ‘Netflix’.

According to ‘boxoffice.com’, ‘Animal’ accumulated an impressive total viewership time of 20.8 million hours. This remarkable feat now stands as an all-time first-week viewership record for an Indian film, underscoring its immense popularity and appeal considering that a sequel is already in the works.

Apart from Ranbir, the film features a star-studded cast of Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, each delivering noteworthy performances in their respective roles. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film explores the complexities of a troubled father-son relationship.

Notably, ‘Animal’ made a substantial impact at the box office, raking in over Rs 900 crore. The film currently stands third on the list of 2023’s highest-earning Bollywood films. It stands third to only Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’.

Ahead of the film’s digital debut, Ranbir said in a statement, “We are absolutely overjoyed by the response ‘Animal’ received in theatres and now I am glad that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes. The opportunity to showcase our work globally is truly special.”

The film also features a post-credits scene that teases a sequel titled ‘Animal Park’, in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.