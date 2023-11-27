‘Animal’ is a family crime drama with a range of emotions: Ranbir Kapoor

The upcoming film ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor, has recently generated buzz due to its lengthy runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes and the ‘A’ certificate granted by the CBFC.

In a recent press meet in Bengaluru, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna addressed questions about the film’s runtime. Ranbir Kapoor explained that the decision to have such a long runtime wasn’t driven by arrogance but by the belief that the story necessitated this duration for the best audience experience.

The ‘Brahmastra’ star further shared that they had even seen a longer cut of the film at 3 hours and 49 minutes, which was also entertaining. Kapoor acknowledged the hard work of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in bringing down the length while emphasising that the audience should come and experience cinema at its best without getting panicked by the runtime.

Rashmika Mandanna supported the decision, noting that ‘Animal’ features complex characters, each of which could have a film dedicated to them. She highlighted the need for time to delve into the intricacies of the characters’ psyches to understand their world.

Kapoor chimed in, emphasising that ‘Animal’ isn’t just an action film but a family crime drama with a range of emotions. He assured everyone that the characters, whether in small or large roles, are complex and enjoyable to watch unfold over the film’s duration. Kapoor concluded by expressing their concern for avoiding boredom for the audience.