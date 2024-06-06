Anil Kapoor to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ will premiere on ‘JioCinema Premium’ from June 21 with actor Anil Kapoor as the new host.

Kapoor, who famously played a reality show host in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, said that he can’t wait to bring his flavour to the unscripted reality show that features contestants living isolated from society for a period of time with cameras watching their every move.

“‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and I are a dream team! We’re both young at heart. People often say, jokingly, that I’m reverse ageing, but ‘Bigg Boss’ is seriously timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school and trying something new and exciting. Having said that, I’ve always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I’m going to bring that same energy to ‘Bigg Boss’,” Kapoor said in a statement.

The previous seasons of the show were hosted by Karan Johar and Salman Khan, respectively.