Anil Kapoor hopes to get work for 10 more years

Anil Kapoor, who is currently seen in the second season of ‘The Night Manager’, opened up about the OTT space and how he is loving this phase in his career.

In an interview with a news portal, the actor talked about the OTT revolution in India. He recalled doing something like this many years ago. However, his series ‘24’ was broadcast on television. So, whether it is OTT or big screen films, the actor feels that he has seen them as opportunities and not only in terms of the platform.

According to him, the only important thing for him is the director and writer he is working with and his focus is only on making his audience happy with his work.

Elaborating further, Anil added that the advent of OTT is like the Renaissance as it is the best time for everybody. According to him, the kind of work that is coming to them is great. He also went on to point out that with OTT, the one different thing is that when they do big shows, they get more opportunity to play the character because of the way the story is written, it is in much more detail and they get more time. It is better storytelling and it is great fun.

He added that there have been times when he has had more fun working on shows than he has had while working on films. According to him, ‘24’ and ‘The Night Manager’ have done better, much more than his films have done. Other than that, it is all the same for the actor. He also hopes that he gets to work for ten more years.