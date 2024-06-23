Anil Kapoor hails success of ‘Crew’

One shouldn’t be afraid to make women-led films fearing their fate at the box office, said actor-producer Anil Kapoor, who has backed movies such as ‘Aisha’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and most recently, ‘Crew’.

‘Crew’, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, amassed over ₹150 crores at the box office worldwide. After its theatrical release in March, the heist comedy started streaming on ‘Netflix’ last month. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the Hindi film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. It was produced by ‘Balaji Motion Pictures’ and ‘Anil Kapoor Films and Communication Network’.

Asked what the success of a women-led film like ‘Crew’ means to him as a producer, Kapoor told PTI, “I’m so happy that ‘Crew’ was such a big success not only in the theatres but even on ‘Netflix’. It did fantastic numbers.”

“This is the reason why it is important to continue working so that we can do these things, which other people are afraid to do. If we have the opportunity to make these films, some will work and some won’t but at least we should try to make these films,” he added.

The 67-year-old credited the film’s co-producer and his daughter Rhea Kapoor for not shying away from presenting ‘women as leading men’ in her movies.

“Rhea has made films with girls and presented them like leading men. More than 95 percent of the work that she has done has been successful. She is understated. She doesn’t do publicity. There are certain people who are creative and do a lot of innovative things but keep quiet about it. Rhea is one of those people,” he said.

According to Kapoor, all his children - Rhea and actors Sonam and Harshvardhan - have carved a niche for themselves in the Hindi film industry with their unconventional choices.

“Rhea is doing something out-of-the-box. Even Harsh does different kinds of films. He chooses films that he wants to do at his own pace and works with directors that he wants to work with. He is doing what he believes in. All three children have made a niche themselves. You can’t say they are number one or are big stars, but they are happy in what they are doing. They have created their own mark. This is just the beginning for them. I’ve been here for 45 years. They still have a long way to go. They’ve to work for 50 to 60 years,” he said.