Anil Kapoor confirms ‘24’ Season 3 after a 10 year hiatus following a viral fan request

After a decade-long hiatus that left fans wondering if they’d ever see ATU Chief Jai Singh Rathod again, Anil Kapoor has officially confirmed that ‘24’ Season 3 is in the works. The veteran actor, currently riding high on the success of his action-drama ‘Subedaar’, which released on March 5, 2026, took to ‘X’ to respond to a fan’s plea for a revival of the series. With a simple but effective response, Kapoor reignited the countdown for the thriller.

Recently, a fan of Anil, who enjoyed his role in the series ‘Subedaar’, urged the actor to return with a new season of ‘24’. Responding to the plea, Anil confirmed on ‘X’ that it’s in the works soon. “Coming with ‘24’ soon,” he posted alongside a punch emoji. For context, season 3 was slated for revival in 2018, but the project never launched on schedule.

Anil Kapoor led ‘24’ Season 3, which aired in 2016, exactly a decade ago. The first season premiered on TV in 2013. The series follows ATU chief Jai Singh Rathod as he tackles a massive threat with just 24 hours to resolve it. Taken from the Hollywood show, ‘24’ season 2 has Jai Singh Rathod in rehab after his fight with alcohol. He must stop terror leader Roshan Sherchan (Ashish Vidyarthi) from spreading a deadly virus in Mumbai. Like always, Jai has just 24 hours to do it.

Directed by Abhinay Deol, the series also starred Sakshi Tanwar as Jai’s boss, Mallika Sen, Surveen Chawla as his lover Maya and Sikander Kher as Haroon Sherchan. Neil Bhoopalam returned as Aditya Singhania, now the nation’s Prime Minister.

While only Kapoor is confirmed, fans are hoping for the return of Sakshi Tanwar, Sikander Kher and Neil Bhoopalam, who played the Prime Minister in Season 2. Abhinay Deo, who directed the first two seasons, expressed interest in the past. While no release date is set, the ‘soon’ suggests pre-production is likely underway.