Anil Kapoor calls Jeremy Renner a 'gem of a person'

Anil Kapoor, who once again worked on a Hollywood project in the form of ‘Rennervations’ with Jeremy Renner, felt that Jeremy is a ‘gem of a person’.

The four-part miniseries is a documentary that features a host of international celebrities.

One of the episodes is based in India, where Jeremy, who recently recovered from the snow-plough accident, partners with Anil. Together, they go through the majestic state of Rajasthan to help a community facing a specific challenge that disproportionately affects children and impoverished communities.

Anil described working on ‘Rennervations’ with Jeremy Renner as an enriching experience.

“Jeremy is a gem of a person. He has poured his heart and soul into this project. I was so humbled to share this wonderful journey with him. The entire local crew that came together was also brilliant. It was such an enriching experience and I am grateful for it. Working with Jeremy is always a pleasure and delivering the mobile water treatment facility made it all the more worthwhile,” he said.

The series takes Jeremy around the world, from his hometown of Reno, Nevada, to Chicago, Illinois, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Rajasthan, India. In each location, Jeremy connects with leading organisations like ‘Big Brothers Big Sisters’, ‘The BASE Chicago’, ‘Uva Jagriti Sansthan’ and ‘Casa Hogar’ in Cabo San Lucas to learn about the needs of the local communities.

The show also stars celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Sebastiain Yatra and Anthony Mackie. The ‘Rennervation’ team includes Rory Millikin, Jeremy’s friend and business partner; Corey Wardleigh, lead mechanic; Rob ‘Bender’ Park, lead fabricator and the building crew Roxy Bonilla, Justin Self and Merri Oswald, Akamu ‘AK’ Whatley, Skiland ‘Ski’ Judd, Ryan Gunter and Nick Socha.

Produced by ‘Boardwalk Pictures’, ‘Rennervations’ is set to stream on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ starting May 3.