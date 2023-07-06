Angira Dhar is IMDb’s ‘2nd Breakout Star of the Year’

Actor Angira Dhar, who was recently seen in the ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ series ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’, was recently crowned IMDb’s ‘2nd Breakout Star of the Year’.

The recognition came in light of her work in ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’, which received a lot of positive responses.

The actor shared that she knew that the streaming show would prove to be a turning point in her career.

Talking about the same, she said, “I knew that ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ would be the turning point in my career. There were many moments where I felt that it would change my life for good and not just career-wise. The kind of growth you find in an actor is what I found in ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’ as I was playing a very intense character.”

Commenting on her character, she further mentioned, “Kajal is extremely layered and complex. The work I put into my character helped me find out things about myself as Angira. It did a lot for me, not just career-wise but personally as well. In real life, Angira is capable of doing anything and everything she desires, including running a secret underground business.”

Earlier, Bhuvan Arora from Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Farzi’ became the first ‘Breakout Star of 2023’.