Angelina Jolie reflects on ‘loneliness’ as a dedicated worker

Angelina Jolie has discovered a profound connection with the legendary opera singer Maria Callas as she steps into the role in the upcoming biopic ‘Maria’. Speaking with ‘People’ magazine at the American Film Institute Festival premiere in Hollywood, Jolie shared insights into her character and her personal reflections on loneliness and dedication.

The Oscar-winning actors said, “I share a certain loneliness with Callas that comes from being a dedicated worker.” The 49-year-old actor emphasised the parallels between her own life and that of Callas, stating, “I may be many things, but I’m a very hard worker, right?” This acknowledgement of a shared work ethic highlights the intensity and commitment that both women brought to their respective crafts.

Jolie elaborated on the emotional weight of the role, noting, “I don’t want to speak too much about it because it’s too personal, but there’s definitely a loneliness and a work ethic.” She reflected on the idea that both she and Callas might view themselves primarily as performers dedicated to their work, saying they are ‘probably very hard on ourselves’, as per ‘People’ magazine.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, known for films like ‘Jackie’ and ‘Spencer’, ‘Maria’ portrays Callas’ retreat to Paris following a glamorous yet tumultuous life in the public eye.

The film also features a talented cast, including Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alba Rohrwacher, Pierfrancesco Favino and Valeria Golino. Maria Callas, who passed away in Paris in 1977 at the age of 53, remains an enduring figure in the world of opera, and her story resonates deeply with audiences.

The film received a standing ovation at its premiere at the New York Film Festival in September.