Angad Bedi talks about facing rejection multiple times

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi, who will be seen in the R Balki film ‘Ghoomer’, witnessed a phase of rejection as he was dropped out of movies. But the actor felt that patience and a thick skin go a long way in the ruthless world of showbiz.

“I have been dropped from films. One’s initial reaction is shock, but then you learn to take it in stride. You have to be patient and build a thick skin to face rejection. Being dropped from a film after having been confirmed for it is a painful process, but I believe destiny has another plan for you,” the actor said.

He further mentioned, “It is not too uncommon that suddenly another gives a hit film and you are replaced and that is the business and you have to learn to take it well. All I know now is that whatever work comes my way, I have to believe in it, put my heart and soul into it and breathe life into those characters.”

Apart from ‘Ghoomer’, in which he will share the screen with Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi will also be seen in the second instalment of the global streaming ‘Netflix’ anthology series, ‘Lust Stories’.