Andy Serkis to return as butler Alfred in DC’s ‘The Batman II’

Los Angeles: Actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis is all set to return as Alfred Pennyworth, the butler and mentor to Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves follow-up to the 2022 hit.

Pattinson is also returning as the Caped Crusader and Colin Farrell will play The Penguin in the drama that will feature Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent and Scarlett Johansson in an undisclosed part, reported ‘Deadline’. The production of the movie will start in June.

Serkis, known for his roles in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ franchise, ‘Black Panther’ and many others, confirmed his return to the ‘Batman’ franchise while promoting his latest animated film ‘Animal Farm’.

“I’m pretty certain it’s all going to work out. Yeah, we’re working on it, but I think it’s all looking good,” he told ‘Collider’ when asked about ‘The Batman II’.

He further assured that Animal Farm’s release and his work on the ‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ will not hinder his role as Alfred.

Reeves’ version of Gotham and its guardian has been widely praised for its different approach to the DC franchise. "The Batman" has also led to the making of ‘HBO Max’ series ‘The Penguin’, which won nine Emmys, including one for Cristin Milioti.

Serkis is also reprising his most famous role in the ‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’, which is set to release on December 17, 2027.