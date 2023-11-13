Andrew Scott opens up about playing villain after ‘Spectre’

London: British star Andrew Scott said he isn’t interested in playing an out-and-out negative role after his turn as Bond villain C in the Daniel Craig-starrer movie ‘Spectre’. Scott portrayed new MI5 boss Max Denbigh, codenamed C, in the Sam Mendes-directed 2015 movie.

The actor believes he wasn’t ‘that good’ in the film.

“If I’m honest, it’s not a territory that I feel like I would want to go over again. Now that I know who I am a little bit more, I feel like the work that I’m just interested in doing is more in the grey areas. I suppose it’s just that I didn’t think. I just maybe wasn’t that good at it,” Scott said in an interview with ‘GQ’ magazine.

Actor Andrew Scott will next be seen in Andrew Haigh’s ‘All of Us Strangers’, premiering on December 22. The film follows Scott’s Adam as he enters a relationship with Harry (Paul Mescal).