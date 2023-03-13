And it's a wrap for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'!

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has completed the shooting of his upcoming directorial venture, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

In a lengthy post shared on his ‘Instagram’ account, Johar thanked the cast and crew of the film for supporting him through the tumultuous making of his first film as a director since 2016’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

“It’s been seven years since I directed a film. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop midway for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ came to me from a real-life family anecdote (something my father once told me about) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my seventh feature,” the filmmaker wrote alongside a series of photographs with the film’s team.

A family drama, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, alongside veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Johar said his team helped him through ‘thick, thin, Covid and bad weather’.

“I was blessed with the best team: a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy. Thank you to every member of the core team that helped me through thick, thin, Covid and bad weather. (You know who you are and I love you forever. To my amazing cast, from veterans to friends and from first-time actors to established maestros,” he wrote.

“We finally wrapped last night! We can’t wait to share our labour of love, family and sheer joy with all of you. See you at the movies!”