And it's a wrap for for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’!

Mumbai: It’s a wrap for actor Kiara Advani on her upcoming movie ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, which she described as an experience she will ‘cherish forever’.

Produced by ‘Namah Productions’ and Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also features Advani’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ co-star Kartik Aaryan.

The ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ star, who plays Katha in the Sameer Vidwans directorial, shared an update about the film on ‘Instagram’ recently.

“A film very close to my heart. A journey I will never forget. An experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew, who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever,” Advani wrote alongside a series of photos from the film set.

The actor also thanked the cast and crew for their support throughout the making of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.