Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna now makes her web debut

Where fame and success might seem just one post away, the reality is far from easy. Come October 4 and ‘Prime Video’ will premiere the unscripted ‘Original’ series, ‘The Tribe’. The nine-episode reality series deep dives into the journeys of five young, glamorous and affluent content creators - Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi and Alfia Jafry, along with digital evangelist and investor, Hardik Zaveri.

“This reality drama showcases a new generation of global young Indians who embody fearlessness and confidence as they create content with the aim of becoming bona fide social media stars,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, ‘Prime Video, India’.

A ‘Dharmatic Entertainment Production’ and executive-produced by Karan Johar, the series will resonate with young audiences. “The series promises to take viewers on an exhilarating journey, capturing a group of young, new-age content creators as they navigate their ambitions, aspirations and unfiltered personalities while striving to make their mark in the major leagues,” said Johar.