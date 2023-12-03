Ananya Panday wants to work in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘last film’

Ananya Panday very recently expressed her desire to work with maverick Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and said that she has to be in his ‘last film’. The Bollywood actor also said that she wants to work with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in India.

The ‘Dream Girl 2’ star attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. During an interview with ‘Deadline’, she said that it was filmmaker Karan Johar’s work that influenced her to become an actor. The video of her interview is available on ‘Reddit’.

Dressed in an all-red ensemble, Panday was heard saying that ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ influenced her to become an actor.

“It was that big Bollywood film that I grew up recreating and dancing to and singing all the songs and I think he inspired me to be an actress,” she said.

Asked which directors she wanted to work with next, Ananya replied, “There’s an Indian filmmaker called Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I would love to work with him. If I could choose someone globally, I would say Tarantino. I heard he’s making his last film and I need to be in that 10th film of his somehow.”