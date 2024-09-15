Ananya Panday urges all industries to form the Hema Committee

Ananya Panday, who is currently promoting her debut web series ‘Call Me Bae’, talked about women’s safety in the film industry while praising the Hema Committee and stressed that every industry should have a similar group for women.

In an interview with a leading media house, Ananya shared, “It’s very important for every industry to have a committee like the Hema Committee where women come together and start something like that. Clearly, no one else is doing it but women. I feel there has definitely been some change. As you can see, people are at least talking about the problem. However, there is still a long, long way to go. There are still much bigger battles to fight.”

She also mentioned how safety measures are now part of contracts and clauses to ensure women’s safety, which she considered very important. She stated that even their call sheets contain helpline numbers, allowing individuals to file complaints, including anonymously. However, she pointed out that the issue is not limited to the film industry. “It’s important we address this as quickly as possible,” she concluded.

On the work front, Ananya is also working on her next film, ‘Shankara’, a biopic with Akshay Kumar.

Talking about ‘Call Me Bae’, it is an eight-part series, which is a light-hearted, visually captivating comedy-drama that revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary aka Bae (Ananya Panday) and chronicles her journey as she goes from being an heiress to a hustler. The series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.