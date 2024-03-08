Ananya Panday reacts to praising peers

As the nation celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8, Ananya Panday spoke about her close friendships with fellow actors, which motivated her to grow and improve. The ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kaha’ star also mentioned the notion of women not getting along, which according to her is ‘fabricated’.

In a conversation with a leading media house programme, Ananya emphasised that the industry tends to pit women against each other, although in reality, the relationships among actors are often exaggerated. She further stated that most of her closest friends in the industry are women, whom she finds incredibly supportive.

Having commenced her career around the same period as Sara and Janhvi, Ananya frequently finds herself in comparison with them. However, she isn't bothered by this. Expressing her affection for the two, the ‘Gehraiyaan’ star mentioned, “Whenever I have a film, song or trailer releasing, Janhvi and Sara are consistently among the first to message me or attend my screenings. Likewise, I support them in the same manner, always being there for them.”

Ananya doesn’t even consider competition a relevant thought. “We each have unique qualities and contribute different aspects to the industry, rather than encroaching on each other’s territory. In reality, their work serves as inspiration for me, motivating me to put in even more effort,” she remarked.

When asked about her favourite projects of Sara and Janhvi, Ananya expressed, “I’m genuinely proud and pleased for them. Watching Janhvi in ‘Mili’ and Sara in ‘Atrangi Re’, I was genuinely impressed by their performances.”

Panday emphasised the significance of acknowledging good work and offering praise, as it can significantly boost confidence.