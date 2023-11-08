Ananya Panday is glad for the support of Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has always talked about her friendship with contemporary actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, whom she describes as ‘consistent people’ who message her.

From supporting each other during releases to giving brutally honest feedback, Sara, Jahnvi and Ananya have been there for each other.

Talking about the same, Ananya said, “Whenever any of my trailers, songs or teasers come out, Sara and Jahnvi have always been the consistent people who message me. I have a lot of support from them. We are very honest with each other. For instance, Sara showed me a song and I was like, ‘No, Sara, don’t do that’.”

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the third episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 8, a tongue-in-cheek show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. It airs on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’. The show already had Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and the Deol brothers, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, as guests.