‘Ananya Panday has done a great job in Dream Girl 2’

Ayushmann Khurrana is coming back with the sequel of his 2019 blockbuster comedy ‘Dream Girl’. However, in an interview with ‘Bollywood Hungama’, he revealed that he was unsure if Ananya Panday would be the right choice for the leading lady in ‘Dream Girl 2’.

“I was always thinking that she’s an urban girl and how she’d get accustomed to the milieu of Mathura, a city from tier-2 India. But she adapted really well. Every 10 km, the accent changes in our country. But she was bang on with the accent,” Ayushmann said.

He added, “If you’re a Bombay girl, it’s tough to catch those accents. I still manage to do it because I speak and think in Hindi. But she’s done a great job in the film. And we’ve seen that in the past also, ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’ (2019). She’s already done a film set in Uttar Pradesh.”

The first instalment of the franchise, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, was released back in 2019. It starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, as a professional late-night caller who seduces lonely men in a woman’s voice. He introduces himself as Pooja. The film was set in Mathura.

Nushrrat Bharuccha played the leading lady in Dream Girl. However, in the sequel, which will see Ayushmann take the story to the next level by cross-dressing as a woman to con a bunch of lonely men, Ananya Panday will be seen in the lead role opposite Ayushmann. Annu Kapoor will reprise his role as Ayushmann’s father from the first film. Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee, who were among the lonely men, will also reprise their respective roles in the sequel. Among the new additions to the star cast of ‘Dream Girl 2’ are comic legends like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi and others. The film is slated to release in cinemas on August 25.