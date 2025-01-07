Ananya Panday had no idea how films were shot

Ananya Panday talked about how she was completely raw when she joined the Hindi film industry and took time to find her rhythm. The ‘Call Me Bae’ star rarely visited her father-actor Chunky Panday’s film sets as a child and had little knowledge of the filmmaking process. In a recent interview with ‘Forbes India’, Ananya opened up about her acting process, difficulties while shooting her debut film ‘Student of The Year 2’ and much more.

When asked how her process and approach have changed as an actor, Ananya replied, “Completely changed. I actually think when I started out, I didn’t have any process. I wasn’t a trained actor and I didn’t go to film school. I literally came out from school and got on to a film set and started acting. Honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am really grateful for the way my journey has panned out. I learned so much being on a film set.”

Recalling how she never visited her dad Chunky’s film sets, hence struggling during her debut film ‘Students of The Year 2’, she shared, “When we were shooting ‘Student of The Year’… Even though my dad is an actor, he didn’t take us on sets much growing up. I hardly went on maybe two film sets of his when I was really little. I didn’t know how cameras work, what wide or close shots are and how many times you do a take. I thought you just do it once, one camera or the other will capture you and done.”

The ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ star further added, “But no, there are angles, lighting and you have to be aware of all these things. I really feel like SOTY was my technical learning in a sense. Tiger Shroff used to literally move me between shots to tell me how to catch the light and how to hit my mark. I didn’t have a process and I was just enjoying every bit of it.”

Ananya also explained how she used to be dependent on her directors. “I worked a lot with my directors. I am still a very director’s actor, but when I started out, I was extremely dependent on my directors. In my first three or four films, up until ‘Gehraiyaan’, whatever my directors said, there’d be no questions asked. I’d just do it because I didn’t feel that I could contribute anything. I didn’t know that you could have a voice or say. I was very scared to raise my voice and give my opinion on something.”