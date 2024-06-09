Ananya Panday gets candid about authenticity

Ananya Panday recently said when she was starting her cinema journey, there was an element of fear, but she has realised that it’s more fulfilling to be real in front of people than trying to fake it.

The ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ star has lent her voice to the character of Riley in the Hindi dubbed version of the upcoming ‘Disney Pixar’ animated movie ‘Inside Out 2’. At the film’s promotional event, Panday said that it’s not easy to feel ‘toxic positive’ all the time.

“It’s one aspect that tied into really what I have been speaking about quite some time. We can’t just feel toxic positive all of a sudden. We have to feel all the emotions, there has to be sadness to balance out happiness,” she told reporters here.

The 25-year-old actor said that when she was starting out, she realised that she’d never be able to make fear go away. “As a young actor who started out when she was 18, there was fear and there always will be fear. Putting yourself out there can be scary and fearful. Someone once told me that by not being yourself you might get 100 people to like you but being yourself even if five people like you in the long run, then that’s much more fulfilling. That’s what I try to go by as it will give me joy,” Pandey said.

‘Inside Out 2’ is a sequel to the Oscar-winning 2015 animated movie ‘Inside Out’, which depicts the inner workings of the mind of Riley, a young girl who adapts to her family’s relocation as five personified emotions administer her thoughts and actions. Panday, also known for movies such as ‘Gehraiyaan’ and ‘Dream Girl 2’, said that the experience of dubbing for the Hindi version of ‘Inside Out 2’ was quite liberating.

“When I dub for a character I’m playing, I usually do a lot of overthinking because I think about the back story and emotions during the shoot. When I dubbed for this, I realised I am a teenage girl and I just have to think about how I was as a teenager. I watched ‘Inside Out’ again to get the little back story of Riley. I enjoyed it a lot. I was very free and wasn’t tied into doing something specific,” she said.

‘Inside Out 2’ is directed by Kelsey Mann.