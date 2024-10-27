Ananya Panday calls her friend Sara Ali Khan 'muhfat'

Ananya Panday, who is basking in the success of her recently released OTT film ‘CTRL’, recently disclosed that Sara Ali Khan was her senior in high school, but they weren’t as close as they are now. She was actually afraid of her.

During an interview with a leading media house, Ananya opened up about her friendship with Sara. She shared, “Sara is outspoken now, but, in school, she was even more outspoken. So, she was always this myth. I would actually hide from her in school because I used to be terrified. If she was walking down a certain staircase, I would walk down another staircase because she would say anything. Like, she is ‘muhfat’. She still is, but in school, she was even more ‘muhfat’. So, I used to be like, ‘She is going to say something about me’.”

Panday continued by saying that although they had a few encounters at school, nothing solidified their friendship. “We did a play together in school and she was the main character in the play and I was holding her umbrella or something. I was at the back and she wouldn’t bother to know my name. So, she will say, ‘Aye girl, come here’. I don’t think because my name started with ‘A’ - she didn’t even know that.”