Ananya Panday calls for equality in Bollywood

Ananya Panday shared her thoughts on the issue of pay parity in the film industry. The actress admitted that she never really inquired about the fees of her male co-stars, but she was taken aback when she learned about the significant amounts they were earning.

In a recent conversation with ‘Bollywood Hungama’, Ananya discussed the topic of pay parity and the advancements within the film industry. She admitted that while significant progress has been made regarding both pay and the overall representation of women on film sets, there is still work to be done. Recalling her earlier experiences during the filming of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, she noted that there were fewer women present on set at that time, whereas now, there is a noticeable increase in their presence.

Panday doesn’t focus on how much male actors are paid because she doesn’t have all the information about their earnings. However, she has been shocked by some of the amounts. She strongly opposes unfair treatment, especially when it comes to gender differences, believing ‘it’s wrong for a man to receive better privileges’ just because he is a man. She highlighted the need to address these inequalities in the industry.

Ananya also talked about gender inequality in the film industry. She remarked, “If a man is getting a better car than me just because he’s a man, that may seem superficial.”

She also said that she’s okay with being seen as ‘bossy’ if it helps create change and stand up for what’s right. In the end, she highlighted her opposition to ill-treatment and the lack of respect for women in the industry.

On the work front, Ananya has some exciting projects coming up. She will be in the second season of ‘Call Me Bae’ and also star in ‘Chand Mera Dil’, a romantic drama from ‘Dharma Productions’, alongside Lakshya Lalwani. Additionally, Ananya has an untitled project with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.