Ananya Panday blames her father for making her do ‘Liger’

Ananya Panday and her father, Chunky Panday, have worked together in only one film and it appears that she isn’t in a mood to collaborate with her father again. In a recent chat, Ananya and Chunky opened up about their disagreements about her film choices and she revealed that she blames Chunky for making her do ‘Liger’. She also jokingly added that she would never work with him again.

The conversation between Ananya and Chunky was shared on We Are Yuvaa’s ‘YouTube’ channel. Chunky said that he and Ananya had the ‘maximum arguments on what kind of films (she) should do’. Chunky explained, “Because I am from the 1980s and 1990s, we made all of those huge, big commercial movies. We have had the biggest arguments at home on this, but you said somewhere recently that it was ‘Gehraiyaan’ that made you decide what kind of movies you want to do.” He followed it up by joking, “I will fight with you right now.”

The actress said that when she was growing up, she thought like her father when it came to choosing films. “The kind of movies I watched also were those massy commercial films and I still love those, I’d still love to be a part of those, but that was all I could see, like I only wanted to do that. I didn’t know that there was anything else,” she said and Chunky interrupted, “That’s in your DNA, darling.” Ananya agreed with him and said that she didn’t know anything else at the time. But all of this changed when she worked with Shakun Batra in ‘Gehraiyaan’, as he pushed her to start thinking as an actor.

The two also spoke about failure and addressed the disastrous ‘Liger’, which bombed upon release and earned scathing reviews. Ananya said that she was ‘sad and upset’ after ‘Liger’ flopped and Chunky interjected, “And you were cursing me for making you do that.” Ananya agreed and said that he was ‘at fault’. She added, “We are not doing a film together again.” Chunky then mockingly expressed, “‘I want to read my scripts and choose them’. Sometimes you have to just do a film,” and Ananya just said, “No, you are not allowed to give me advice after ‘Liger’.”