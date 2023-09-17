Ananya Panday appreciates Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s friendship

Ananya Panday is celebrating the success of her recently released film ‘Dream Girl 2’ and in a recent chat, the actor shared that her peers Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor also like to celebrate her success. Ananya said that unlike what people thought in the olden days, there is great camaraderie between female actors in the film industry.

In an interview with a leading media house, Ananya spoke about witnessing strong friendships within the film industry in her childhood. Learning from what she has seen, the actor said that she tries to maintain good friendships too.

She said that in the film industry, she likes Sara and Janhvi because the three of them always look out for each other and support each other. The actor also revealed that both Sara and Janhvi always text or call her after watching her film, even if it is just a song or trailer release.

“It’s really good to have supportive contemporaries. We all know there’s heavy competition,” said Ananya, who added that she agrees with Sara about fellow actors understanding each other.

Sara had previously said that only one’s peers can truly understand what they are going through.

‘Dream Girl 2’ is a sequel to the 2019 film ‘Dream Girl’, led by actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Both films show Ayushmann’s main character and his alternate personality, Pooja, which he used to deceive people to get out of tough situations. Both films were directed by Raaj Shandilya.

‘Dream Girl 2’ is also a landmark film for Ayushmann, as it became his highest-opening film of all time. The movie opened with a domestic collection of Rs 10.69 crore and enjoyed a good run at the box office.