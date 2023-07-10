An honest film will strike a chord with anybody: Sara Ali Khan

New Delhi: There are three levels of success for Sara Ali Khan: perceptional, mental and internal and the actor said that her latest film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ helped her tick all of them.

The romantic comedy, also starring Vicky Kaushal, recently completed 30 days in theatres and has exceeded Rs 80 crores at the domestic box office. While money and appreciation of work by the family are important, Sara said that knowing she gave the role her 100 percent is the ultimate success.

“For me, there are three levels of success. There’s a perceptional success. Vicky, Dino sir and I said, ‘When the film makes Rs 50 crores, we’ll be publicly successful. Right now, touchwood, we are touching Rs 85 crores’. Then there was a mental success when my mother and my brother liked my work. I’m proud of my work. Finally, there’s really internal success which comes the day you know you have given your 100 percent. Being able to give your 100 percent every day is the only kind of success that’s not fickle,” the 27-year-old actor told the top news agency.

Asked if her latest film helped her achieve all three levels of success, she replied: “Yes, for sure.”

The actor said that she is ‘relieved’ with the success of the film, which marks her first theatrical release since 2020’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’. Her last three films ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Atrangi Re’ and ‘Gaslight’ premiered directly on streamers.

“I was coming back to the big screen after a really long time. I was so scared. People used to say they didn’t know what would happen. It was the regular Friday anxiety, but I’m so happy and so relieved.”

At a time when the viewers are ‘emotionally very intelligent’, Sara said that an honest film will strike a chord with anybody: “There was a simplicity to the film. It’s not like there are five twists and turns and you’re asking me what the biggest expense was. It’s a simple story. Being Somya with Vicky as Kapil under Laxman sir’s guidance was the most special for me.”