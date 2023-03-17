An evening of celebration

After Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad tied the knot in February, the couple hosted a grand reception in New Delhi on March 16, which was graced by some of the biggest names in Indian politics. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shashi Tharoor, Jaya Bachchan and Supriya Sule attended the reception.

Swara and Fahad shared pictures from their reception on social media. Swara chose a pink lehenga for the party, while Fahad wore an ivory and gold sherwani.