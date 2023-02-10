An ethereal bond of love

Kiara Advani was the perfect bride and Sidharth Malhotra was the loveliest groom, at their wedding earlier this week. After making their fans wait for days, Kiara and Sidharth recently shared the first video from their wedding, from the varmala ceremony.

The magical video began with Kiara walking to the stage where Sidharth was standing, waiting for her. She was wearing a beautiful pink lehenga and walked out with her brothers holding a canopy of flowers over her head. She began dancing and Sidharth jokingly looked at his watch, as if asking her to hurry up.

Kiara and Sidharth shared a hug as she finally walked up to him. They exchanged garlands and she raised their hands in triumph. Then, the couple got their perfect first kiss as rose petals showered over them. The hit song ‘Ranjha’ from their film ‘Shershah’ played in the background.

For the wedding, Kiara Advani wore a pink lehenga, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of Roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes.

On the other hand, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, all handcrafted with utmost finesse. He completed his look with Polki jewellery studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look.