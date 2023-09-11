An actor’s job is to do their job: Shilpa Shetty

After a long hiatus, Shilpa Shetty will be seen leading a project, playing the eponymous role in her forthcoming movie, ‘Sukhee’. The movie will see her play a simple housewife who, frustrated with her boring life, takes off for a trip with her girlfriends.

In an interview with a leading media house, Shilpa opined that the benchmark of an actor’s worth can’t just be box office numbers, since it puts too much pressure on them. She further said that she’s quite scared of taking up projects where she’s the main protagonist because the onus then lies on your shoulders and it’s too much pressure.

Shilpa added that ‘your worth is decided based on your box office numbers. However, an actor’s job is to do their job’. The box office can’t be the deciding factor on how much they should be commanding.

At the trailer launch of ‘Sukhee’, Shilpa spoke about how she wasn’t in the right ‘mind frame’ to do the movie, hinting at the time when her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for making pornographic content. “I decided that I wouldn’t do this film because I wasn’t in the right mind. I even gave them a few names of actors who the makers could approach. They said they wanted to wait for me,” Shilpa recalled. She revealed how the makers waited for eight months for her to agree to do the movie.

Shilpa added that her husband was the one who convinced her to do the movie. “The person who convinced me to do this film was my husband,” she revealed. She shared how, when she was away from home, ‘he read the script’. “I told him I was not ready for it. He told me, ‘Are you crazy? You’ve got to do this film’.”

‘Sukhee’ is directed by Sonal Joshi and written by Joshi, Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta and Rupinder Inderjit. The movie stars Shilpa Shetty in the titular role, along with social media influencers Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhury, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar and Vinod Nagpal as supporting characters.