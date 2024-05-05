An actor’s job is to always strive: Sonakshi Sinha

Since her debut in 2010, Sonakshi Sinha has tried not to get pigeonholed in a particular role. The actor said that she has strived to reinvent herself and aims to be the kind of actor whom filmmakers can cast in any genre.

“An actor’s job is to always strive and keep doing different things, reinventing themselves with everything they do and I think that’s what I have been doing. I have been doing it since I did my first solo film, which was ‘Akira’ and that’s always been what I strive to do,” Sonakshi told a leading media house.

Sonakshi said that she always wants to pick roles that are different from each other because she wants ‘to show my range as an actor’. “I want to be that actor whom a filmmaker can cast in any genre. That’s been my effort ever since then and I think I have been doing pretty well at it. I have played many diverse roles. I have portrayed some very strong female characters on screen and I am very happy to do so,” she said.

The actor describes her 14 years in Hindi cinema as the ‘best journey ever’.

“I have worked with all sorts of filmmakers. I have done many genres of films. I kind of have just explored things as and when they have come to me and I have really enjoyed it. Till today, any project I start, I treat it as my first film and I think that’s what keeps me engaged in the process,” said Sonakshi, who is the daughter of veteran star and politician Shatrughan Sinha.

The 36-year-old star, who has a degree in fashion design, shared that growing up she didn’t want to be an actor and whatever she has learned about the craft has been on the job.